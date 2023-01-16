Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC) Short Interest Update

Univec, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 104,000 shares, a growth of 438.9% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Univec Stock Performance
Shares of UNVC stock remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 3,358,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,511. Univec has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Univec
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Univec (UNVC)
- 4 High-Yield Dividend Kings For 2023
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Univec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.