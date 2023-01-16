Unizen (ZCX) One Day Volume Hits $1.44 Million

Unizen (ZCX) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Unizen has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Unizen has a market capitalization of $24.46 million and $1.44 million worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unizen token can now be bought for about $0.0960 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unizen alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 245.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.76 or 0.00432931 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,440.83 or 0.30388547 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00755983 BTC.

Unizen Token Profile

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unizen is unizen.io. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Unizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.