Utrust 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.97 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Utrust has a total market cap of $47.58 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Utrust has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be purchased for about $0.0952 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular exchanges.

Utrust Profile

Utrust’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @utrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

