Vai (VAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $56.68 Million

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Vai has a market capitalization of $56.68 million and $309,776.96 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00004623 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.



Vai Token Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vai is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the exchanges listed above.

