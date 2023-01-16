Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU) Shares Bought by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I (NASDAQ:VMCAU – Get Rating) by 4,586.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Valuence Merger Corp. I were worth $103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,015,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,918,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,006,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,755,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valuence Merger Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000.

VMCAU stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,280. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.21. Valuence Merger Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $12.34.

Valuence Merger Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in Asia with a focus on opportunities aligned with breakthrough technology in life sciences and sustainability technology themes.

