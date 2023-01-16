Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,972 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $42.14 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

