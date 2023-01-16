Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,959,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,049 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.76% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $4,254,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

VOO stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $366.23. 194,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,944,167. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $427.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $359.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.01.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

