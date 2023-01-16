Velas Price Hits $0.0274 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $65.90 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00080428 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00058226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000378 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00010446 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000252 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,402,335,230 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

