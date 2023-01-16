Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 549,088 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,198,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,088 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.45% of Tyson Foods worth $342,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% in the third quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% in the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $64.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a boost from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America downgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

