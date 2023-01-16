Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $339.26 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,345 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $339,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 102.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 56.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $119.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.36%.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Thomas V. Reifenheiser sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $216,942.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,957.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Stories

