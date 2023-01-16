Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $369.11 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013,241 shares during the quarter. Flex makes up about 0.4% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $369,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $24.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69. Flex Ltd. has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $24.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Flex had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 20.33%. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flex

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 44,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $882,694.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,896 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $39,816.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

See Also

