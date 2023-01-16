Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 672,414 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $275,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $81.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average of $70.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HOLX. Cowen decreased their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

