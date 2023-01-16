Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 169,460 Shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169,460 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.35% of Westlake worth $262,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westlake during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 0.1 %

Westlake stock opened at $114.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake Co. has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $141.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 28.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Westlake Co. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WLK. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $125.00 price target on shares of Westlake in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Westlake Profile

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Articles

