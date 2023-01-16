Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 480,756 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,337,462 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,756 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.79% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $355,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 149.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Compass Point dropped their price target on Prosperity Bancshares to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.89.

NYSE PB opened at $75.02 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.69 and a twelve month high of $80.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.02). Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 43.40%. The firm had revenue of $295.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

