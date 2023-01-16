Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 18,941.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,825,413 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.96% of Franco-Nevada worth $219,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 69,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,993 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 62,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,358,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,014,271,000 after acquiring an additional 141,139 shares during the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $146.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The company had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

