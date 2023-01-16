Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 109,094 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,094 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.13% of AbbVie worth $303,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 80.6% in the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 42,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $6,924,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,519.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV opened at $153.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.26 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day moving average of $149.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.89.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

