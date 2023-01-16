Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 774,816 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,264,497 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 774,816 shares during the period. Ross Stores makes up about 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.52% of Ross Stores worth $443,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 27.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $120.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.24 and a fifty-two week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.09.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROST. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.25.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

