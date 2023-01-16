VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
CDC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,067. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.
VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.516 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $6.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
