VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 244.1% from the December 31st total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

CDC traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.02. The company had a trading volume of 533 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,067. VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $59.18 and a one year high of $74.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.46.

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.516 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $6.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 454,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,006,000 after acquiring an additional 301,665 shares in the last quarter. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,871,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,197,000. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,810,000.

