Voss Capital LLC Has $22.45 Million Holdings in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Voss Capital LLC reduced its stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 985,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,233 shares during the period. International Money Express makes up approximately 6.4% of Voss Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Voss Capital LLC owned about 2.60% of International Money Express worth $22,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in International Money Express by 7.2% during the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in International Money Express by 8.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 40,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price target on International Money Express from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

International Money Express Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ IMXI traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,511. The firm has a market cap of $872.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.52. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.35 million. International Money Express had a return on equity of 42.07% and a net margin of 11.05%. Analysts forecast that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Money Express news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $559,311.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express Profile

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

