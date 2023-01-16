Voss Capital LLC Invests $332,000 in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 58,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.
Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lifeway Foods by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,112 shares in the company, valued at $15,160,848.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.68, for a total transaction of $133,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,398,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,019,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,883 shares of company stock worth $293,966. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Lifeway Foods Trading Up 1.7 %
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LWAY shares. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods in a research report on Monday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- Will 2023 be a Good Year for Goodyear Tire Stock?
- Lululemon Stock, Buying Opportunity on Lowered Guidance?
- Is Delta On Track To Hit A Fresh 52-Week High?
- Should These Warren Buffet Picks Be Part of Your Portfolio?
- Conagra Upholds the Elasticity of Its Brands
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LWAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.