VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of VOXX International from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of VOXX International from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of VOXX stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $246.31 million, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. VOXX International has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $13.34.

In related news, Director Beat Kahli acquired 25,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $180,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 741,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,351,182.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 317,380 shares of company stock worth $3,101,109. Insiders own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 5.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in VOXX International by 9.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in VOXX International by 14.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in VOXX International by 12.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VOXX International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

