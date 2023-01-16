VRES (VRS) Price Down 64.4% This Week

VRES (VRS) traded down 35.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One VRES token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000744 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $391.04 million and approximately $2,830.10 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VRES has traded down 64.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010970 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00030751 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00041701 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004713 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018358 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.87 or 0.00232554 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003090 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

Buying and Selling VRES

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.21134335 USD and is up 41.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,196.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

