Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €165.00 by UBS Group

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) received a €165.00 ($177.42) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on WCH. Warburg Research set a €186.00 ($200.00) price target on Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €104.00 ($111.83) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays set a €184.00 ($197.85) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($145.16) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €178.00 ($191.40) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Wacker Chemie stock traded up €2.40 ($2.58) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €133.70 ($143.76). The stock had a trading volume of 129,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.77. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €98.58 ($106.00) and a 12 month high of €187.10 ($201.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €121.73 and its 200 day moving average price is €127.93.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

