Walken (WLKN) One Day Volume Tops $2.22 Million

Walken (WLKN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Walken token can now be bought for about $0.0416 or 0.00000198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Walken has a total market cap of $11.25 million and $2.22 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Walken has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Walken Profile

Walken’s launch date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. The official message board for Walken is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

