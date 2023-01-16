Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.22 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001014 BTC on exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $17.66 million and approximately $892,475.83 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,648,042 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,672,830 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

