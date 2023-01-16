WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) Short Interest Update

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 1,009.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ WAVD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. 9,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122. WaveDancer has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 63.84% and a negative net margin of 79.13%.
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
