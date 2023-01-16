WazirX Price Tops $0.18 on Major Exchanges (WRX)

WazirX (WRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 16th. One WazirX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WazirX has a total market capitalization of $68.04 million and $1.92 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 19.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WazirX launched on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 962,646,669 coins and its circulating supply is 381,856,872 coins. The official website for WazirX is wazirx.com. WazirX’s official message board is medium.com/@wazirx. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

