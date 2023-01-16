Wells Fargo & Company Cuts T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $120.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TROW. StockNews.com started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an underperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.70.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $176.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.10. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.11%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total value of $797,457.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at $8,489,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 164.6% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 167.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

