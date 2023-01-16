Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cfra raised Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

