Westlake (NYSE:WLK) PT Raised to $95.00

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westlake’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $19.04 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WLK. Scotiabank lowered shares of Westlake from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Westlake from $80.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.64.

WLK opened at $114.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.20. Westlake has a twelve month low of $81.29 and a twelve month high of $141.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 16.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.357 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Westlake’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

