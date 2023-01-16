Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Short Interest Up 170.1% in January

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, an increase of 170.1% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ WTFCP remained flat at $25.85 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,689. Wintrust Financial has a 12-month low of $24.16 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

