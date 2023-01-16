Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Rating Increased to Buy at Williams Trading

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. CL King cut Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of WWW traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $13.62. The stock had a trading volume of 82,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.58. Wolverine World Wide has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $691.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

