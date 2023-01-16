Wrapped BNB Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $300.97 or 0.01411465 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and $89.37 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,738,204 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

