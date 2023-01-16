XDC Network One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.83 Million (XDC)

XDC Network (XDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. XDC Network has a market capitalization of $379.13 million and $2.83 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One XDC Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0275 or 0.00000131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XDC Network Profile

XDC Network launched on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,808,546,444 coins. The official message board for XDC Network is medium.com/xinfin. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XDC Network

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard.Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC.”

