XSGD (XSGD) Market Cap Reaches $48.23 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $48.23 million and $1.17 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD token can now be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00003579 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,590,270 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

