Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Insider Acquires £5,000 in Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) insider Colin Bird purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,091.62).

Xtract Resources Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:XTR opened at GBX 1.88 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £16.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Xtract Resources Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09).

About Xtract Resources

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique; the Bushranger copper-gold project that comprises four exploration licenses totaling 501km2 and located in eastern central New South Wales, Australia; the Eureka copper-gold project comprising 345 hectares located in west of the Zambian Copperbelt district; and the Kalengwa copper project located in the North-western province of Zambia.

