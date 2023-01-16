Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR) Insider Acquires £5,000 in Stock

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR – Get Rating) insider Colin Bird purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,091.62).
Xtract Resources Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:XTR opened at GBX 1.88 ($0.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.30 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.09. The stock has a market cap of £16.06 million and a P/E ratio of -3.13. Xtract Resources Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.09).
About Xtract Resources
