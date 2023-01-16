York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA)

York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,399,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,973 shares during the period. Humacyte makes up about 1.0% of York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humacyte were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,422,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,788 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Humacyte during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after purchasing an additional 176,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 418,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 176,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 242,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In other Humacyte news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total transaction of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,824,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laura E. Niklason sold 330,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.84, for a total value of $937,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,600,004 shares in the company, valued at $52,824,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 276,304 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total transaction of $762,599.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,323,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,573,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 939,268 shares of company stock worth $2,551,541. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Humacyte Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Humacyte to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Humacyte to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of Humacyte stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 9.75 and a current ratio of 9.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $257.80 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.14. Humacyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $8.04.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. Humacyte had a negative return on equity of 74.59% and a net margin of 1,971.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Humacyte Profile

(Get Rating)

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs).

Recommended Stories

