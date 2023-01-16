Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Stock Performance

NYSE:YUMC opened at $60.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $60.72.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 5.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 23.76%.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at $456,931.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,204,362 shares of company stock worth $144,655,851 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yum China

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Yum China

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.