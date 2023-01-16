Zambesigold (ZGD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $54,545.62

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular exchanges. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $45.52 million and approximately $54,545.62 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zambesigold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 88.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.25 or 0.00436111 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,475.38 or 0.30611781 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.06 or 0.00766125 BTC.

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zambesigold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zambesigold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.