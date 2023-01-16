ZClassic 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $24.79 (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000220 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $430,568.80 and approximately $24.79 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZClassic has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00201334 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00073733 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.36 or 0.00049173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZClassic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

