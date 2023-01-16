Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Short Interest Update

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 176,700 shares, a decrease of 68.6% from the December 31st total of 562,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 265,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 736,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 408,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,178,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 232,000 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 67,762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on the research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers the Zygel product, which is formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.
