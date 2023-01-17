4,857 Shares in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Acquired by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in General Mills by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.57.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

General Mills Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares in the company, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.24.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

