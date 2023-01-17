Achain Price Reaches $0.0014 on Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Achain has a market cap of $1.37 million and $70,441.41 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009850 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00022279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000293 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004877 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004223 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004211 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Achain is www.achain.com. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

