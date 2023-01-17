Adamas One Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:JEWL)

Adamas One’s (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, January 18th. Adamas One had issued 2,450,000 shares in its initial public offering on December 9th. The total size of the offering was $11,025,000 based on an initial share price of $4.50. During Adamas One’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Adamas One Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JEWL opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Adamas One has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

Adamas One Company Profile

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

