Adshares One Day Trading Volume Reaches $604,326.19 (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Adshares has a total market cap of $46.47 million and approximately $604,326.19 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for $1.31 or 0.00006152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Adshares alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00021972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004840 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002061 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000846 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 35,355,643 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The official message board for Adshares is medium.com/adshares.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Adshares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adshares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.