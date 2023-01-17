Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.04% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price target on shares of Advantage Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Advantage Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$12.79.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

Advantage Energy stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$9.06. 979,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,111. Advantage Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.98 and a 12-month high of C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.41.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$138.69 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.