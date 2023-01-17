Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$14.25 by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.25 price objective on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$13.08.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV opened at C$8.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a PE ratio of 3.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.56. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$12.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.41.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.69 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.9600001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.