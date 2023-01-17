Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Sold by Cannell & Co.

Cannell & Co. decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,016 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 745,720 shares during the quarter. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $10,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.11% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 1.5 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 127,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,307,070. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.14. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.68%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$75.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

