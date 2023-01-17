Alchemy Pay (ACH) Price Up 43.2% Over Last 7 Days

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Alchemy Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a total market cap of $60.69 million and approximately $90.00 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $91.97 or 0.00431306 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,455.96 or 0.30274517 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $161.98 or 0.00759588 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Token Profile

Alchemy Pay launched on September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,082,155,932 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

