Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.63

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.63 and last traded at $30.63, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup downgraded Amada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Amada alerts:

Amada Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.